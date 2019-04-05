Advertisement

More facts have emerged as to how a lady with fake university degrees was employed by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The management of PenCom gave Deborah Agbonayinma the sack on February 27, 2019 after a certificate verification exercise conducted by the Commission showed she secured employment with fake university degrees.

She was employed by the Commission in 2016 and had worked for three years before it was discovered that she had presented fake foreign and local university degree certificates.

Agbonayinma claimed to have graduated from the Irish University Business School (IUBS) located on 219 Bow Road, London E3 2SJ, with a BSC in Accounting on August 2012.

THE WHISTLER reported the story of her sack on Thursday, quoting sources from PenCom who confirmed her sack on the basis of her fake qualifications.

But a copy of the curriculum vitae she presented to PenCom during her application process shows that a member of the House of Representatives, Ehionzuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, and a pastor of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Samubode Jones were two of her referees.

Heaven’s Gate Ministries is said to be located on No 5 Gilbert Odior Street, Thomas Estate, Ajah, Lekki Lagos.

Hon. Agbonayinma who represents Egor/Ikpoba-okha Federal Constituency of Edo State is also her father while the pastor’s relationship with her is still unclear.

Efforts to speak with the member were unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls and failed to reply a text message to his phone.

Pastor Jones was also not reachable when THE WHISTLER tried to get his reaction through his telephone number on the CV. His phone rang on Friday when the reporter called him but there was no answer and he didn’t call back.

Also, the name used to register the telephone number did not match the name of the pastor on the CV. While the referees name is Samubode Jones, the telephone number’s registered name is Johnmoses Iduh.

Agbonayinma also presented another bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the Olabisi Onabanjo University to PenCom when she was told her foreign degree is fake.

She claimed to have also attended the Nigerian university even though she did not state this in her CV.

A document sighted by THE WHISTLER also showed that the Olabisi Onabanjo University degree was not genuine and had been procured from the black market.

In a reply to an enquiry,the university wrote : “ RE: Student Academic Records and Transcripts, AGBONAYINMA, IGHIWIYISI DEBORAH, Accounting, Matric No: 09083854”

“With reference to the above subject matter, I write to inform you that the attachment sent to us for confirmation in respect of the above named is FAKE.”

The letter was signed by O.I. Kaka (Mrs.), Principal Assistant Registrar (Exams and Records) and dated February 6, 2019.

Her CV also showed that she served as an Accountant in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Development in Edo State during her Student’s Industrial Work Experience Scheme (Scheme) from June 2008 to November 2008 one year after she was enrolled to study Accountancy in London in 2007.

The family is yet to officially react but the scandal is sure to affect the relationship between PenCom and the House of Reps Adhoc Committee probing the Commission. Hon. Agbonayinma is the Chairman of the committee.