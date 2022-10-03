Lawmaker Pledges Completion Of Onitsha Seaport If Elected

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hon Edward Obiefuna Ibuzo, House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Onitsha North and Onitsha South Federal Constituency in Anambra State in the 2023 general elections, says he will actualise the completion of the Onitsha seaport if elected.

He regretted the difficulties south-east traders pass through in conveying their goods from the Apapa Wharf to the region.

He blamed the non-completion of the project on the failure of Southeast lawmakers to do the needful, and pledged to bring the change.

He stated this at the Onitsha South Township Stadium, Sunday, when he flagged off his campaign.

Quoting him, “Completing the Onitsha Seaport will top my agenda in the House of Representatives. In my first month in the Green Chamber, I must voice it out to ensure that it is completed.

“They have expended billions of the tax payers’ money on that project; and I am disappointed that up until now, it has not been completed. Nothing is working there; yet, we have people representing us at the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“Traders in the South East suffer because of the non-completion of that port. Traders will import goods from China, and their goods will dock at the Apapa Wharf. Then they will be conveyed to the South-East zone amidst bad roads. When their goods get spoilt on the road, nobody will pay them. That is very bad.”

He called on the electorate to cast their votes for APGA, noting that ‘the reward for hard work is more work’.

He said, “For the past seven years that I am in the House of Assembly, I delivered on the mandate given to me. I attracted good roads to Onitsha North II. I renovated primary schools, and also sponsored bills that imparted positively on the lives of the people. I sponsored free medical outreaches, among other things.

“As we approach 2023 general elections, let us be mindful of the kind of people we elect to represent us. People cominng out to contest with me today, some of them have held elective positions for many years, and they have not been accountable to the people.”

In a speech, the chairman of APGA in Onitsha South LGA, Chief Ikechukwu Ezeoba Mofunanya, said Onitsha South would support the APGA candidate.

In his words, “Since I became chairman seven years ago, APGA has not lost any election in Onitsha South. This one will not be an exception, because, we are sure Ibuzo will do well if elected to represent his constituency in Abuja.”