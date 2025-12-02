Lawyer Petitions EFCC, ICPC Over Alleged BPP Procurement Fraud

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Abuja-based lawyer, Fatai Amokeoja, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the alleged procurement fraud rocking the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

In a petition dated December 1, 2025, signed by his solicitor, Barrister Ben Ekedebe, and addressed to the two anti-graft agencies, the lawyer listed alleged corruption, abuse of office and violations of the Public Service Rules as some of the missteps in the agency.

The petition was also sent to the Presidency and the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He said it was high time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the anti-graft agencies got rid of corruption in BPP.

The legal practitioner, who accused one of the ministers of compromising the agency under the leadership of Dr Adebowale Adedokun with bulletproof vehicles in order to bypass procurement laws, said what is going on in the agency could hinder the progress of the country.

He, however, demanded that the FCT Administration release all procurement documents related to the procurement of a bulletproof vehicle, including budget approvals, tender processes, due-process certifications, payment records and allocation registers.

The petition reads in parts: “This petition is submitted in good faith and in the public interest. The allegations are weighty, corroborated by reported direct statements from the DG, and highly verifiable. They touch on corruption, abuse of office, influence peddling, and improper application of public funds.

“For the sake of transparency, accountability, and the credibility of government institutions, especially under the Renewed Hope Agenda, I respectfully urge your esteemed agencies to commence immediate investigations,” the petition also said.

The lawyer called on the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to compel the BPP DG to declare his assets as a public servant, as requested by law.

He insisted that when he does, the exact date he does so should be made public to ascertain his violation of public service rules.

“Public trust is at stake. If left unexamined, these issues could weaken confidence in anti-corruption reforms and public administration. I respectfully request the following:

“That the EFCC should investigate possible financial impropriety, unlawful enrichment, gratification, and diversion of public funds. Examine the procurement and funding trail for the vehicle.

“That the ICPC should investigate violations of the Public Service Rules and potential abuse of power.

“That the Code of Conduct Bureau should verify all asset declarations submitted by the Director-General and his household. Examine consistency with the alleged earnings.

“That the FCTA provides all procurement and allocation documents relating to the bullet-proof Toyota Land Cruiser.

“That the office of the President investigates whether any Presidential aide had involvement, influence, or knowledge of the allocation, to protect the integrity of the Presidency,” the petition alleged.