Lawyers In FCT, 13 States Asked To Apply For Position Of Federal Judges

Legal practitioners residing in the Federal Capital Territory and thirteen other states who wish to become Federal High Court judges have been advised to apply before the opportunity closes by January 31.

This was disclosed in a statement obtained by THE WHISTLER, and issued by

Dr. Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, Chairman Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Judiciary Committee.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the FHC Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho had during its legal year on December 16, 2021 announced that the court was in the process of commencing the exercise for the appointment of 15 more judges ” to further enhance high caliber service delivery.”

There are currently 75 FHC judges and six names would soon be added to the list, aside those to be recruited in the fresh exercise.

Ajibade stated that the NBA has been furnished with the development and affected lawyers are to play by the rules.

The statement reads:

“Dear Colleagues,

RE: APPOINTMENT OF FIFTEEN ADDITIONAL JUDGES FOR THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT BENCH: CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho has by a letter dated 20th December 2021 called for nomination of suitably qualified persons from the following States for appointment to the Federal High Court Bench.

“The States in question are: Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Rivers, Sokoto and Zamfara.

“Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from the shortlisted States who are suitably qualified and are interested in applying for appointment to the Federal High Court Bench are enjoined to submit an expression of interest to the National Secretariat of the NBA on or before 31st January 2022 addressed to:

“The President Nigerian Bar Association

c/o Grace Igyo, Esq.

Head, Legal Services Department

Nigerian Bar Association, National Secretariat

Plot 1101 Cadastral Zone A00 Central Business District Abuja.

” All expressions of interest should include the following:

A copy of the applicant’s curriculum vitae A copy of the applicant’s call to bar certificate Evidence of payment of bar practicing fees for the past 10 years Evidence of payment of NBA branch dues for the past 10 years Evidence of attendance at conferences of the NBA Evidence of membership of sections or fora of the NBA A letter of good standing from the Chairman of your Branch confirming that you possess the qualities set out in Rule 4(4)(1)(a), (b) and (d) of the NJC’s Guidelines for the Appointment of Judicial Officers for

Superior Courts of Record.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these qualities are reproduced hereunder:

“In all cases:

(a) Good character and reputation, diligence and hard work, honesty, integrity and sound knowledge of law and consistent adherence to professional ethics;

As may be applicable: (b) Active Successful practice at the Bar, including satisfactory presentation of cases in Court as a Legal Practitioner either in private practice or as a Legal Officer in any Public Service;

(c) …

(d) Credible record of teaching law, legal research in a reputable University and publication of legal works …”

“Upon receipt of the expressions of interest, the National Secretariat shall publish the names of the interested candidates and request comments thereon from members of the NBA.

“For further enquiries, kindly call the following numbers: 07039084181, 07034631029 and 08065901348

“Kindly note that ONLY APPLICATIONS FROM MEMBERS IN THE SHORTLISTED STATES will be attended to.

“Sincerely,