LazerPay: 20-Year-Old Nigerian CEO Sacks Staff After Investor Backs Out Of Crypto Payment Platform

The CEO of Nigerian cryptocurrency payment platform Lazerpay, Emmanuel Njoku, has announced plans by the company to lay off some of its staff members.

Njoku brought Lazerpay to life in 2021 at the age of 19, as a means to build payment solutions that leverage blockchain technology.

In a statement released via Twitter, the CEO recounted how difficult the past few months have been for the startup, noting how while trying to raise funds this year, its lead investor opted out abruptly due to unfavourable market conditions, leaving them unable to complete the funding round.

“The last few months have not been the easiest, so we had to make a difficult decision to downsize our team. I am grateful to the team at Lazerpay for their devotion and sacrifices throughout this period. For our outgoing colleagues, it was an honour building with you,” he captioned the Twitter post.

The statement read in part, “Lazerpay commenced operations in 2021, and we are committed to driving crypto adoption globally. So far, we’ve enabled over 3000 businesses to accept payments in stable-coins all over the world. We have improved our core payments gateway and added off-ramp features to help merchants convert their crypto to fiat directly into their bank accounts in over 100 countries. We also introduced our on-ramp product to help merchants fund their Lazerpay accounts in Naira.

“Earlier this year, we began raising our seed round and had interest from investors. Unfortunately, our proposed lead investor pulled out abruptly due to market conditions and disagreement on terms. This impacted our ability to complete this round.

“In a bid to extend our runway, our management team stopped taking a salary, and our employees graciously stayed onboard with a pay cut over the past few months. Despite these sacrifices, in addition to changing our fundraising strategy and making the needed adjustments in the operations of the business, we are still faced with a hard decision to downsize and part ways with some incredibly talented members of our team.”

He reaffirmed the company’s mission to continue driving crypto adoption and enabling businesses to go global.

Njoku co-founded Lazerpay with Abdulfatai Suleiman and Prosper Ubi after coming up with the idea for a payment gateway for cryptocurrencies.

The company received over $1 million in funding to help bring that vision to life from Nestcoin, a company that builds, operates and invests in crypto and Web3 products.