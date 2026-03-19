LCCI Appoints Professor Uwaleke To Boost Economic Policy Drive

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Renowned Financial Economist and Capital Market Professor at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Uche Uwaleke, has been appointed a member of the Economics and Statistics Committee of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

His appointment, which takes effect for the 2026 committee year, was approved at the Council meeting of the Chamber held on February 4, 2026, following the recommendation of the President and Chairman of Council, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi.

Uwaleke, a former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State was also former Chief Economist and Director of Research at the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria.

He is currently the Director of the Nasarawa State University Institute of Capital Market Studies and President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria.

In a formal letter conveying the decision, signed by the LCCI Director-General/Chief Executive, Dr Chinyere Almona, the LCCI noted that the committee plays a critical role in advising the Council on key economic, policy, trade, and investment matters.

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It also provides recommendations aimed at supporting Nigeria’s economic growth and strengthening the Chamber’s advocacy efforts.

As a member of the committee, Uwaleke is expected to attend scheduled meetings, contribute to discussions on both global and domestic economic developments, and analyze their potential impact on the Nigerian economy.

Uwaleke is also expected to propose policy issues for consideration and participate in shaping resolutions that guide the Chamber’s position on critical economic matters.

Uwaleke’s appointment is widely seen as a recognition of his extensive experience in capital market studies and economic policy analysis.

As Director of the Institute of Capital Market Studies at Nasarawa State University, he has contributed significantly to research, policy discourse, and capacity building within Nigeria’s financial sector.

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His inclusion in the LCCI Economics and Statistics Committee is expected to further strengthen the body’s capacity to provide informed and strategic advice on issues affecting the nation’s economy.

The appointment is comimg barely a year after Uwaleke was appointed a member of the Daily Trust Board of Economists, further underscoring his growing influence in Nigeria’s economic policy space.

Uwaleke is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; Fellow Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria; Fellow Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; Fellow Institute of Capital Market Registrars; Fellow Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, and a Council member Nigerian Economic Society

It would be recalled that the immediate past Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed had in 2022 during the launch of Uwaleke’s books, described him as a major contributor to the development of the economy through his insightful analysis of finance and economic issues.

ENDS