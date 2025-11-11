LCCI Backs FG’s Push For IP Protection, Digital Trade Under AfCFTA

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving three policy instruments aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global digital economy and positioning the country as a leading player in Africa’s emerging knowledge-driven market.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, the Chamber said the policies, the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), the Ratification of the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade, and the National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports led by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), represent a strategic leap towards inclusive, technology-enabled growth.

According to the LCCI, the approval of these frameworks marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s economic reform agenda, especially as the nation seeks to deepen participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and harness opportunities in digital trade and services exports.

Almona noted that the new policy direction provides a more pragmatic approach to leveraging AfCFTA opportunities compared to Nigeria’s earlier cautious stance when it delayed signing the trade agreement due to concerns about preparedness.

She said the National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports is expected to generate over one million jobs and significantly boost Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through digital outsourcing and professional service exports.

“The Chamber is convinced that these three policy instruments collectively will enhance Nigeria’s capacity to protect intellectual property, facilitate digital trade, and expand the country’s global footprint in services exports,” Almona stated.

She explained that the NIPPS establishes Nigeria’s first unified framework for the protection and commercialisation of intellectual property, providing a platform to encourage innovation and attract investment into creative and technology-driven sectors.

Similarly, the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol positions Nigeria as a policy-shaping leader in Africa’s digital transformation by promoting standards in e-commerce, cybersecurity, and data governance.

LCCI also lauded the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment and other collaborating ministries for their strategic coordination and commitment that led to the presidential approval of the policies.

The Chamber urged the government to replicate such forward-looking initiatives in other sectors to accelerate the nation’s drive toward achieving a $1trn economy.

However, the Chamber emphasised that the success of these policies will depend on inclusive implementation, effective inter-agency coordination, and robust stakeholder engagement.

It called for a monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure the policies deliver measurable results and foster continuous improvement.

“The LCCI will be available to offer the required support towards effective implementation through private sector engagement, capacity development initiatives, and continuous policy advocacy,” the statement added.

The Chamber described the approvals as a bold and strategic advancement for Nigeria’s economy, reaffirming the government’s commitment to innovation, digital inclusion, and service-led growth.

It urged swift execution of the policies to drive tangible impact in innovation, trade expansion, and job creation.