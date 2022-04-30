LCCI Seeks NCC’s Partnership On Digital Infrastructure 

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is seeking the partnership of the Nigerian Communications Commision in the successful execution of the 2022 Information Communication Technology and Telecommunication (ICTEL) Expo.

The LCCI made the request during its visit to the commission’s office, according to a statement sent to THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

This was the focus of the discussion between the two organisations, during a courtesy visit by delegates from LCCI to the Commission in Abuja recently.

The theme for the LCCI Expo is focused on “Ensuring Efficient Digital Infrastructure in Nigeria.”

The Director, Trade Promotions, LCCI, Seriki Oyediran, said that the objective of the visitation was to discuss with the Management of NCC toward achieving the objectives of the 8th Edition of the ICTEL Expo.

According to him, the participation of NCC at the annual trade fair in previous years has added colour, focus and clarity, and ensured the success of previous events.

The NCC Director, Digital Economy, Dr. Austin Nwaulune, receiving the delegation on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the theme of the 2022 Expo conference aligns with the Commission’s focus on facilitating infrastructural development and deployment to enhance socio-economic development of Nigeria.

He explained that, through the NCC, the Federal Government has established various policies such as the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), which is being vigorously implemented to improve broadband infrastructure across the country.

Nwaulune also spoke on the efforts of the Commission in ensuring that the seven Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) already licensed by the telecom regulator accelerated their infrastructure deployment across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

He praised the LCCI for the calibre of sponsors listed for the expo and asserted that the event will be a hub for stakeholders such as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), InfraCos and international organisations, and offer them the opportunity to glean developments in the country and to deepen their interests in promoting innovation, competition.

The NCC Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, explained that the Commission has evidently adopted an open-door policy and particularly through its consumer-centric initiatives. He also emphasised that the Commission appreciates collaboration with stakeholders whose programmes allow consumers to interact with the service providers.

He said, “The NCC prioritises the consumers. We therefore see this forthcoming expo as another opportunity for the consumer’s voice to be heard as they interface with service providers.

“This is based on our regulatory mandate of ensuring that consumers of telecommunications services get value for their money and are treated right as critical stakeholders in the telecom ecosystem,” Idehen stated to reiterate NCC’s commitment to the promotion, protection and defence of the interests of telecom consumers. “