LCFE, PenCom To Deepen Pension Investments In Gold-Backed Securities

The Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), in collaboration with the National Pension Commission (PenCom), has held a forum to advance pension fund participation in gold-backed securities and strengthen Nigeria’s commodities ecosystem.

According to LCFE, the event, held in Lagos, followed the September 2025 revision of the Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets, which now formally recognizes gold-backed instruments as eligible investment options for pension funds.

The forum brought together stakeholders from the pension, financial, and commodities sectors to examine the implications of the revised regulation and outline strategies to enhance investment flows into gold-backed assets. Participants agreed that instruments such as Gold-Backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and other regulated commodities derivatives can boost market liquidity, diversify portfolios, and promote transparency and good governance.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LCFE, Akin Akeredolu-Ale, said the amendment to Section 5.9 of PenCom’s Investment Regulation has created transformative pathways for Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to invest in gold-backed ETFs and other commodities instruments listed on recognized exchanges such as LCFE.

“This progressive development aligns perfectly with our mission to unlock new investment opportunities that connect long-term funds to Nigeria’s real sector, while promoting transparency, value creation, and financial innovation,” Akeredolu-Ale stated.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of PenCom’s Director-General, Head of Investment Supervision Department at the Commission,, Abdulqadir Dahiru commended the collaboration with LCFE, describing it as a strategic partnership that strengthens Nigeria’s investment landscape.

“Pension funds represent the largest single pool of patient capital in Nigeria, and our revised regulation, which now recognizes gold-backed instruments as eligible for pension fund investment, underscores the Commission’s confidence in the emerging commodities market framework,” Dahiru said.

Representing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Director-General, Head of Legal at the Commission, John Abutu, reaffirmed SEC’s commitment to fostering innovation and regulatory integrity in Nigeria’s capital market. He disclosed that the Commission has set up a dedicated committee to oversee derivatives trading, develop supporting frameworks, monitor risk management practices, and enhance investor confidence in commodities and derivatives markets.