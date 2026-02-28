Leadership Expert Titi Ojo Tasks Presbyterian Church Women On Professional Growth

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Entrepreneur and strategic leadership expert, Titi Ojo, has urged women to intentionally build professional competence and invest in personal development as a pathway to long-term relevance and impact.

She gave the charge during a programme themed “The Total Woman” held at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria in Gwarinpa, Abuja, on Saturday

Addressing participants at the conference, Ojo challenged the long-standing narrative that often measures women’s value only through their relationships with men.

Citing a biblical reference about a husband being respected at the city gates, she noted that many societal conversations revolve around men, while women’s individual achievements are sometimes overlooked.

“It’s always about the man, the husband, the family name. But as women, we must begin to ask ourselves: what are we known for?” she said.

She encouraged women in paid employment to pursue excellence beyond routine attendance at work, stressing that professionalism requires continuous growth and intentional skill-building.

“You don’t become a professional by just clocking in and clocking out. You must invest in yourself. Build your skills, build your capacity, and be known for something,” Ojo stated.

According to her, women who dedicate themselves to personal development and competence often become indispensable within their organisations, even after retirement.

She cited examples of retirees who remain relevant because of the value they built over decades of service.

“After 35 years in service, what will people remember you for? Some retire and disappear, while others are still sought after because they became experts in their field,” she added.

Speaking on entrepreneurship, Ojo advised women not to rush into business without a structure or clear purpose. She emphasised the need to build sustainable and well-organised ventures rather than “hustle-based” operations with no long-term plan.

“If you want to run a business, build something of substance. Let it be structured. Let it align with your purpose and your interests,” she said.

Drawing from her experience as a business coach, she explained that investors and partners are more attracted to businesses with proper records, defined systems, and clear value propositions.

“When people check your books and see structure, when they see consistency and growth, opportunities will come. But if there’s nothing solid, nobody will look your way,” she noted.

Ojo urged women to take responsibility for their growth, stressing that becoming “a total woman” requires balancing personal, spiritual, and professional development.

The programme attracted women from different walks of life and focused on empowering them to build profitable careers and purpose-driven businesses while maintaining strong values.