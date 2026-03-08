League One Club Shock Sunderland In FA Cup

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

League One side Port Vale stunned Premier League Sunderland as they reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought victory.

It is the first time that Vale, who are currently bottom of the third tier, have made it to the last eight since 1954.

Ben Waine silenced the visiting supporters when he sent a looping header over Melker Ellborg after the ball was flicked around in the box from a corner.

Sunderland had nearly found an early opener in the fourth minute when Eliezer Mayenda struck the post with a close-range header, but they were unable to produce much that was equally threatening.

Spurred on by a buoyant home crowd, Port Vale often caused problems when they threw numbers forward on the counter-attack and hit Sunderland with intensity.

They had to spend much of the game camped back in their own half, setting up in a low block to stymie their opponents, but remained patient.

Sunderland persisted with their aim to pass through the thirds but found it difficult to break Vale down and often lost possession in the middle of the park.

Ellborg was arguably lucky to have not been sent off in the second half when he escaped with a yellow card after bringing down George Hall with a two-footed challenge.

The visitors’ best moments came in the second half as the mounting threat of a cup exit finally forced them to attack with vigour, but Vale were able to hold out.

This has been a difficult season for Vale, who are 11 points adrift of league safety and look destined to drop to League Two, but a cup run will provide a rare moment of pleasure for their fans.

Vale have only managed six league victories this season, but have now won five matches in the FA Cup and have knocked out a team ranked 57 places above them in the pyramid.