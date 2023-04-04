‘Leaked Call’: We Have Reported To Security Agencies, NCC Denies Involvement

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s telecommunication regulator has denied involvement in a ‘leaked phone call’ involving the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) made the disclaimer on Tuesday in a statement signed by Reuben Muoka its Director, Public Affairs

A purported audio was leaked where Obi was heard canvassing for votes and allegedly used the phrase a “religious war” to which the Bishop allegedly responded “I believe that, I believe that, I believe that.

The 4 minutes 17 seconds Audio clip which has gone viral was debunked on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Labour Party Diran Onifade.

Obi’s media adviser, Valentine Obienyem alleged that some unnamed persons have been assigned the task of harvesting and reviewing wiretapped phone calls of Obi in the last three years.

He said, “I heard they set up a Committee made up of some Communications experts, headed by our prodigal brother from Nnewi. They are reviewing all calls Obi made in the last three years, and especially now to see if he mentioned Interim Government or anything that will make them prosecute him for treason when and if they take over.”

” Till now, they are yet to see any. The badly doctored conservation with Bishop Oyedepo released by our Nnewi prodigal brother is the much they have discovered so far. They edited out the Muslim-Muslim ticket that led to the discussion, where Obi said that in a society like ours, religious balancing was a necessary consideration and that their recklessness had made Christians to assume it was a religious war.”

However, a section believes that the NCC has involvement in the leaked audio.

The NCC said, “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in social and alternative media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications: The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

“By the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

“The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.”

The regulator added that for the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies the allegations and advised the public to disregard them.