‘Leave Our Children Alone!’- Pastor Tells Disney Entertainment After Promise To Back LGBTQ Rights

The President Of Robert Liardon Ministries, United States, Pastor Robert Liardon, on Saturday urged people to cancel their subscriptions in the entertainment and media conglomerate, Disney, over its support for the protection of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTQ).

Disney, a household name for theme parks, resorts, movies, tv programs, characters, games, videos, music and shopping, had frowned on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for passing a law banning teachers from instructing pupils about sexual orientation including LGBTQ.

The law christened “Parental Rights In Education bill” or “Don’t Say Gay Bill” empowers parents to educate their wards about sex education.

But Disney in a statement on Twitter vowed to continue use of its platform to work for the repealing of the law.

It stated: “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

However, Liardon warned that Disney’s posture towards the LGBTQ will bring the “dark side” to the minds of subscribers, particularly children.

He wrote on Facebook: “I have cancelled all my Disney subscriptions! They used to be about quality family films. They have gone to the dark side now. They are wanting to teach kindergartners about sexuality through their films.

“Sexuality should be taught by parents not “woke Disney “. May I ask you to consider canceling your subscriptions today and don’t visit their theme parks. There are other great theme by parks that you and your family could enjoy. Leave our children alone!”

The Florida governor’s decision contradicts a national order imposed on the country by US president Joe Biden on March 31.

The Biden administration had introduced a new rule for accurate identification documents for transgender and non-binary Americans.

“The Department of State is announcing that beginning on April 11, 2022, all U.S. citizens will be able select an “X” as their gender marker on their U.S. passport application.” The White House had announced.