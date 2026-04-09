Lebanon Demands Ceasefire Before Any Talks With Israel

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Lebanese officials are insisting on an immediate ceasefire with Israel before engaging in broader peace negotiations, even as Israeli airstrikes continue to pound the country and threaten a fragile U.S.-Iran truce.

Lebanese leaders, including those close to President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, have signaled openness to direct or U.S.-mediated talks with Israel aimed at ending hostilities and addressing Hezbollah’s role. However, they have made clear that negotiations cannot proceed “while under fire.”

This position comes as Israel carried out some of its heaviest attacks on Lebanon in recent weeks.

On April 8, Israeli strikes hit over 100 targets across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, killing at least 250 people and wounding more than 1,100, according to Lebanese civil defense reports. Israel described the operation as targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

The violence has strained a newly announced two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

Advertisement

While U.S. and Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insist the truce does not cover Lebanon, Iran and Pakistani mediators claim it should apply regionally.

Netanyahu has separately authorized preparations for direct talks with Lebanon “as soon as possible,” focusing on disarming Hezbollah and securing the border.

Lebanon has appealed for international support, including from Pakistan, to halt the attacks and include it in de-escalation efforts.

The situation remains highly volatile, with risks of further escalation that could derail ongoing diplomatic initiatives.