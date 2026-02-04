LeBron James Shines As Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Brooklyn Nets

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

LeBron James recorded 25 points, and seven assists to lead Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-109 win over Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Los Angeles seized control early in the finale of an eight-game road trip and cruised to victory over host Brooklyn.

James made 10 of 16 shots, including a pair of thunderous dunks in the first half. Luka Doncic added 24 points on 8 of 18 shooting and sat for the fourth quarter after playing 29 minutes. Doncic also handed out five assists and grabbed six rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Porter missed all nine 3-point tries and was 7 of 18 overall.

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Jalen Brunson added 21, fueling the visiting New York Knicks to their season-best seventh straight win, a 132-101 romp over the Washington Wizards.

Bridges made 8 of 10 shots from the floor to pace the Knicks to their 11th straight win over the Wizards.

Karl-Anthony Towns collected 19 points and 15 rebounds and OG Anunoby also put up 19 points for New York, which had seven players reach double digits in scoring.

The Knicks’ Landry Shamet continued his sizzling shooting from the perimeter by making four 3-pointers to highlight his 14-point performance.

Washington rookie Will Riley scored 17 points off the bench and Bub Carrington sank three 3-pointers to highlight his 14-point performance.

Khris Middleton scored 12 points and Marvin Bagley III and Alex Sarr added 11 apiece for the Wizards.

Celtics 110, Mavericks 100

Jaylen Brown posted 33 points and 11 rebounds as Boston extended its winning streak to three with a victory over host Dallas.

Boston’s bench was productive with Payton Pritchard contributing 26 points and seven assists, and Luka Garza scoring 16 points, including 4-of-4 on 3-point attempts.

Cooper Flagg scored 36 points with nine rebounds and six assists — his third straight game with 30 or more points — for Dallas, which lost its fifth consecutive game. The Mavericks’ next highest scorer was Caleb Martin with 13 points.

Pistons 124, Nuggets 121

Cade Cunningham had 29 points and 10 assists as host Detroit held off Denver.

Duncan Robinson scored 20 points and Jalen Duren supplied 19 points and 13 rebounds in a game the Pistons never trailed.

Detroit was coming off a 53-point victory over Brooklyn on Sunday, the largest margin in franchise history. Tobias Harris contributed 11 points and six rebounds, including a key 3-pointer late.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 32 points and eight assists. Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 15 rebounds, while Peyton Watson had 17 points and Julian Strawther added 15.

Jazz 131, Pacers 122

Lauri Markkanen scored 27 points and Brice Sensabaugh added 20 as Utah beat Indiana in a matchup of short-handed teams at Indianapolis.

The Jazz snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak by shooting 56.8% from the field and 44.8% (13 of 29) from 3-point range.

All seven players who took the floor for Utah scored in double figures, including Isaiah Collier, who had 17 points and a career-high 22 assists.

Jarace Walker and Quenton Jackson led the Pacers with 24 points apiece. Indiana played without Bennedict Mathurin (rest), Aaron Nesmith (hand), Andrew Nembhard (back), T.J. McConnell (knee) and Pascal Siakam (rest) on the second night of a back-to-back.

Bucks 131, Bulls 115

Kyle Kuzma scored 31 and grabbed 10 boards to lead Milwaukee to a dominant victory over visiting Chicago.

Ryan Rollins added 21 along with 10 assists for Milwaukee, which snapped a five-game losing skid. AJ Green added 17 while Myles Turner, Pete Nance and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 15.

Matas Buzelis scored a team-high 22 points for Chicago, which fell for the fifth time in its last six games. Coby White recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams each added 17 points.

Hawks 127, Heat 115

Jalen Johnson posted 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as Atlanta won at Miami.

It was Johnson’s ninth triple-double of the season, second most in the NBA. The Hawks, who broke a two-game losing streak, also got 26 points off the bench from CJ McCollum.

Miami was led by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had a team-high 21 points off the bench.

The Heat were without Andrew Wiggins (hamstring), while Norman Powell (personal reasons) and Tyler Herro (ribs) remained sidelined.

Thunder 128, Magic 92

Isaiah Hartenstein had his first career triple-double and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points as Oklahoma City blew out visiting Orlando.

Hartenstein had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists, securing the triple-double when he picked up an assist on Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer five minutes into the fourth quarter.

Joe came off the bench for a game-high 22 points, tying a season high, while Luguentz Dort scored 18 and Chet Holmgren had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 20 points, going 7 of 11 from the field. Paolo Banchero had 17.

Suns 130, Trail Blazers 125

Collin Gillespie scored a career-best 30 points, tied his high of eight 3-pointers and dished out 10 assists to lead Phoenix past host Portland for the Suns’ seventh win in 10 games.

Grayson Allen made six treys and scored 24 points to help the Suns recover from a 19-point first-quarter deficit.

Mark Williams also had 24 points and collected 11 rebounds, Jordan Goodwin recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high five steals off the bench, and Dillon Brooks and Royce O’Neale added 11 points apiece.

Jerami Grant scored 23 points and Shaedon Sharpe added 19 points for the Trail Blazers, who lost their sixth straight game.

Portland’s Jrue Holiday had 15 points and five assists, and Donovan Clingan registered 14 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.