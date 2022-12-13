Legal Battle In IPOB As Ifeanyi Ejiofor Sues Simon Ekpa

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lawyer for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq has filed a suit before the Federal Capital Territory High Court against Simon Ekpa, a Finland based IPOB supporter and four others.

Ejiofor, in his application on Tuesday claimed that Ekpa is issuing violent, disturbing and false declarations about South east sit-at-home.

‘I also want to assure Simon Ekpa and his cohorts affected by this compelling legal action, that no matter the country you people believe to be presently hiding under its sovereign protection, the full arms of the law shall certainly catch up with you all, in the legal onslaught already commenced. This is just one in the long line of compelling civil and criminal litigations coming your way,” Ejiofor added via his Facebook post.

Ekpa insists he is Biafra Spokesperson but IPOB in Nigeria has debunked it.

He tweeted on Tuesday, “Biafra will declare no Nigeria political activities in Biafra territory.”