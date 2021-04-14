Legal Battles Loom As Omojuwa Insists Ezekwesili Consented To Be Company’s Director, Used Him

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Social media influencer and blogger, Japheth Omojuwa, has said that former presidential aspirant, Oby Ezekwesili, had consented to being a former Director of his company, Alpha Reach in 2012, but betrayed his loyalty and services when she publicly denied having anything to do with the company.

Omojuwa, through his lawyer, Boonyameen Babajide Lawal, insisted on Tuesday, that Ezekwesili was at the time made a Director of his company’s due to her reputation.

He also claimed that she used him to boost her political ambition through his social media platforms which were used to attack her perceived political opponents.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Ezekwesili had alleged that Omojuwa listed her as one of the directors of his company without her consent.

Her denial was made public on April 9 when a foreign report ( by Buzzfeed News) had claimed in an investigative story that certain Nigerian social media influencers (including Omojuwa) were engaging in online campaign for an alleged money launderer, Alex Saab, whose extradition is being sought by the United States.

She had through her lawyer, Abubakar Marshal ( Falana and Falana Chambers), threatened legal actions against Omojuwa, adding that Buzzfeed News told her on March 30, 2021, that she was listed as one of the Directors of his company alongside Nasir El-Rufai.

Abubakar’s letter partly reads:

“Sometime in 2012 a company called Alpha Reach Limited was incorporated at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja. The company has as its object general Construction (Building and civil Engineering) and had listed as its Directors; Japheth Omojuwa, Damilola Ogunleye, El-Rufai Nasir and Ezekwesili Obiageli.

“In the year 2017, a notice of Change of Directors (Form CAC7A) was filed through which the list of Directors was altered and the name of our Client; Mrs. Ezekwesili Obiageli was removed as a Director and replaced with Mallam Indimi Ahmed Mohammed.

“…Our Client who was certain that she has never been involved in incorporating any company with you.”

But Omojuwa’s lawyer,Lawal said that the former Education minister, whom he had worked with for years, was attempting to cover up the truth.

“The company was indeed registered in 2012; our client however unequivocally denies your allegations that consent of your client was not sought before she was listed as a Director. Our client sought and obtained your client’s consent before listing her as a Director of the company, based on their close relationship, which you curiously omitted to mention in your letter.

“Our client has a 10-year relationship with your client dating back to 2011. Our client had just completed the mandatory National Youth Service when he met your client, who took him under her wings and even assisted in paying part of his rent in Abuja in 2012. The relationship began when our client visited your client’s house in Abuja in the company of Mallam Nash El-Rufai, upon her request. Our client enjoyed a triangular relationship with your client and Mallam EI-Rufai, whom your client used to refer to as her “brother”. Both Mallam El-Rufai and your client were listed as Directors of Alpha Reach Company Limited when it was registered in 2012, with their full consent. Likewise, our client recalls being seated at the suite of a respected man of God at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, trusting your client with some very personal and painful stories. At a point in our client’s life, your client was his most trusted person and confidant. Some people can attest to this fact, and they will, at the appropriate time and forum,” the reply letter partly reads.

Omojuwa said that she was replaced in 2015 when everyone thought that she would get a federal appointment from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He further stated that his fallout with Ezekwesili may not be unconnected with his refusal to continue propagating her worldview about issues.

“The relationship between your client and our client deteriorated because our client is no longer the impressionable boy who had just completed his NYSC in 2011. He is a man who has earned his stripes and is no longer willing to fight proxy wars or be used to fight perceived enemies by a benefactor. He is tired of your client’s constant efforts to control his public views and tweets.

“While he remains grateful for your client’s past contributions to his growth and development and is sad about the recent turn of events, our client is ready to use every piece of information at his disposal to defend himself and his future against your client’s ungodly allegations,” he added.