Legendary Actor Chuck Norris Dies At 86

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Legendary martial artist and actor, Chuck Norris, has died at the age of 86

Norris’ family confirmed his death on Instagram Friday morning,

They described him as a symbol of strength, a devoted husband, a loving father and a grandfather.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” the family wrote on Instagram.

According to the family, Norris lived his life with faith, purpose, and commitment to the people he loved. The family added that through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

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The family further appreciated Norris’ fans and friends for their prayers and support during his recent and last hospitalisation.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it.

“To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way,” the family acknowledged.

The family appealed for privacy, saying, “As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”

Norris was one of the busiest action stars of the 1970s and Eighties.

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His 1983 film, Lone Wolf McQuade, in which Norris played a Marine-turned-Texas Ranger, inspired his hit TV show, Walker, Texas Ranger, which enjoyed a nine-season, 203-episode run on CBS during the Nineties and early 2000s.