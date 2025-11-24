Legendary Reggae Musician Jimmy Cliff Dies At 81

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Jimmy Cliff, the iconic Jamaican artist credited with helping to globalise reggae music, has passed away at the age of 81.

A towering figure in the genre since the 1960s, Cliff brought the rhythms and stories of Jamaica to international audiences through timeless classics like Wonderful World, Beautiful People, and You Can Get It If You Really Want.

His performance as the rebellious Ivan Martin in the 1972 film The Harder They Come remains a landmark in cinematic and musical history, widely regarded as the project that introduced reggae to American mainstream culture.

Cliff’s death was announced by his wife, Latifa Chambers, in a statement released on Instagram.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” she wrote.

She expressed gratitude to fans and collaborators around the world, adding that their support was his lifelong strength.

Her message was also signed by the couple’s children, Lilty and Aken.

Born James Chambers in 1948 in St. James, Jamaica, Cliff rose from severe poverty as the eighth of nine children.

His musical journey began in church at just six years old, and at 14 he moved to Kingston, adopting the name “Cliff” to symbolise the heights he aimed to reach. His breakthrough came early with Hurricane Hattie, which topped the Jamaican charts.

Cliff later moved to London in 1965 to work with Island Records, before it became home to Bob Marley, where he refined his sound and pursued international recognition.

His 1969 hit Wonderful World, Beautiful People became a global anthem, followed by the powerful anti-war song Vietnam, praised by Bob Dylan as “the best protest song ever written.”

His role in The Harder They Come propelled him to worldwide fame, cementing his place as a cultural ambassador for Jamaica.

Over his prolific career, Cliff won multiple awards, including Grammys for Cliff Hanger (1985) and Rebirth (2012). He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jimmy Cliff leaves behind a legacy defined by resilience, creativity and a lifelong commitment to uplifting humanity through music.

His contributions shaped the global identity of reggae and inspired generations of artists.