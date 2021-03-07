Legislative Aides Speak On Demands Of Their Jobs

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Joy Agbo (not real name) used to be among lawyers who hung around the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Maitama in search of clientele for company registration.

Like most people, her day started at 9 am to 5 pm, which meant that she leaves home at 9 am and returns from work at 5 pm.

It was so until she secured an appointment as a Legislative Aide with a Senator. That changed the routine of the mother of three.

Now she leaves home before 8 am, and would most times bury herself in a mass of work until 7 pm and some time, 9 pm.

Joy said that there are times she goes without food until she gets home late into the night.

But late feeding is not the only problem she encounters on the job, as working as a legislative aide to a lawmaker has altered her life in more ways than one.

The 32-year-old Idoma speaking law graduate from Benue State University said that she faces advances from not just male staff of the National Assembly, but also male Senators.

Of many such happenings, she recalls an incident when two Senators at different times demanded to have an affair with her.

“I politely turned them down,” she said, as she goes on to narrate how through her polite refusal, she endeared one of them to herself, making him a friend.

She said, “when I need something from him, I approach him and sometimes I get what I want. I didn’t have to open my legs to gain favour from him.”

The job is also taking its toll on her young children as she barely gives the same attention as she used to.

She leaves home a little early and returns late, oftentimes, tired and worn out from the day’s stress.

Work as a legislative aide is not all stormy and challenging for joy. She tells stories of conquest, exposure and benefits she is glad she stumbled on.

For instance, she narrates her altercation with officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who had arrested her husband for being on the phone while driving.

“That day I was the one who drove my husband and me to town. When we got to the National Assembly I alighted and my husband drove off.

“Minutes later he called on the phone, lamenting how the Road Safety had stopped him because he was making a phone call while driving.

I quickly rushed to where they were. But all entreaty to them fell on deaf ears even after my husband had paid them the N4,000 penalty fee they requested.

“They boasted that they were going to teach him a lesson for being rude to them.

” I got there, tried to intervene but they were adamant until I placed a call to a lawmaker in the National Assembly. And boom, the Corps Marshal sent another set of officers, accompanied by some policemen to come to our help.”

Like Joy, Mrs Adaeze, another legislative aide, said “the job is demanding. It saps you of physical and mental strength and sometimes you take solace in the fact that your take-home pay somehow ameliorates the troubles of the job.”

She continues that even with the tell-tale signs that she is a married woman with children, lawmakers still ask her out. Some, she said, go as far as calling her to join them in hotels where they are lodged.

But the story is not peculiar with the legislative aide.

Harrison Andrew (not real name) works with a lawmaker at the House of Representatives. He narrates how a particular female lawmaker had at various time asked him what car he likes.

“She was bent on buying a car for me. All I had to say was so and so car, and she would get it for me.

Money wasn’t the woman’s problem. Her libido was her only problem. She seems to be dripping wet at all time,” he teased with an evil smirk at the side of his mouth.

He would disclose that the National Assembly is one large brothel where jobs, one form of favour or another, are exchanged for sexual gratification.

Harrison tells the story of a lady who had to resign from the plumb job of being a legislative aide because she refused to ‘buckle-under.’

He said, “she told me that the lawmaker was disturbing her night and day, almost shattering her home as she couldn’t convince her husband that she wasn’t into adultery.

The House of Representatives member went as far as getting her residential address and located her. If her husband had been home on the day the man came checking on her, you can imagine what damage such would have caused on her marriage,” he supplied.

It is no doubt a case of different stroke for different folks.

For Anthonia Obi (not real name), women who work as legislative aides must dress the way they would want to be addressed.

“When you are amid ‘personalities’ you must show them the stuff you are made of. You must do this from this onset.

This way they will follow you the way you want them to follow you,” she advised.

The mother of five, with the eldest being 13-year-old, and the youngest, six years old, said she derives her strength from being a “woman of God.”

Her husband she said, has “100 per cent” confidence in her, as he often boasts that “I am hardworking and has the fear of God in me.

That he is sure of me anywhere I am.”

Hear her: “from the onset, let me be frank with myself. I entered here as a minister of God. And I have always been that way till today. So, whenever I am in their midst (lawmakers), those of them that don’t know anything about me will say that there’s something about this woman that makes her different from the others.”

She said that, even with all the years she had worked at the National Assembly, no man had made advances at her. They rather ask her to support them in prayers.

“They feel free to talk with me. Whenever I am praying, I normally put them in prayers.”

A protocol officer at the House of Representatives who spoke to THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity was categorical in his assertions.

“Most of the women who work here are shameless,” he said as he narrated how women, married and unmarried, throw themselves at lawmakers and other principal officers at the National Assembly just to curry any favour they want.

“There were times in this place where cleaners pick up used condoms in bathrooms, staircases and offices.

“Just look around. You’ll see them wearing sexually suggestive clothing that reveals cleavages, or that clinch to their buttocks in very tight ways.

“And you ask that these men should overlook them. Well, I don’t blame the men.”

According to him, the management of the National Assembly had at different times attempted to enforce strict dress sense for staff and visitors.

“I still wonder why they relaxed on those rules and today we have all manner of people coming in just anything they want as clothing,” he added.

THE TABLE BELOW REPRESENTS THE NET MONTHLY SALARY/EMOLUMENT STRUCTURE OF LEGISLATIVE AIDES (Effective 2019)

Senior Legislative Aides (SLA)

Legislative Aide

Legislative Assistant

Secretary

Highest: Level 16- (Senate)

N330,000

Highest: Level 15

(House of Reps)

N239,000

Lowest Level 13

N190,000

Level 12

N163,000

Level 10

N131,000

Level 9

N108,000 (BSC/HND Experienced Staff)

Level 8

N86,000 (BSC/HND Freshly employed)

Level 7

N86,000

Lawmakers whether in the House of Representatives or the Senate are entitled to five legislative aides comprising:

Senior Legislative Aide = 1

Legislative Aide = 1

Legislative Assistant = 1

Personal Assistant = 1

Secretary = 1

Total = 5 Legislative Aides to each Legislator

House of Representatives

5 Legislative Aides multiplied by 360 lawmakers

Total= 1,800 Legislative Aides

Senate

5 Legislative Aides multiplied by 109 Senators

Total= 515 Legislative Aides