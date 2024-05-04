Leicester City Win Championship Title As Ipswich Return To Premier League After 22 Years

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Leicester City were crowned champions of the 2023-24 English Championship season despite a 2-0 home loss to Blackburn Rovers.

The Foxes, who are making a swift return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, finished top of the table with 97 points, one point above second-placed Ipswich on 96.

Enzo Maresca’s men won 31 matches, drew four and lost 11 of their 46 matches in the league.

Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi played pivotal roles in Leicester City’s title triumph and they both deservedly got the Championship medals.

Ndidi made 34 appearances for Leicester City with four goals and five assists to show for it, Iheanacho can boast of five goals and one assist in 23 Championship matches.

Ghanaian star, Abdul Fatawu was Leicester City’s best player in the Championship with six goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances.

Former Premier League campaigners, Leeds United came third with 90 points, while Southampton came fourth with 87 points.

West Brom and Norwich City occupied the fifth and sixth positions with 75 and 73 points respectively to qualify for the playoffs.

Leeds United, Southampton, West Brom and Norwich City will battle it out in the playoffs at Wembley next Sunday when Norwich City will take on Leeds United in the first semi final, while West Brom and Southampton will battle it out in the second last four clash.

Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United FC were relegated to League one on the final day of the season.

Sammie Szmodics finished as the top scorer with 27 goals in 44 matches for Blackburn Rovers, Leif Davis provided the most assists in the league with 18, three above Georginio Rutter who recorded 15 assists.

Stoke City’s Jordan Thompson, Ryan Porteous of Watford and Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy all received 14 yellow cards, the most in the division.