LekeeLekee Debuts As Africa’s Alternative To U.S., Chinese Social Media Platforms

A new social media platform, LekeeLekee, developed by the founders of ARISE Broadcast and THISDAY Media Group, has been launched in Nigeria.

The platform is live on the App Store, Google Play, and as a Web App. It offers low-data feeds, video, messaging with voice notes, community groups, and built-in moderation.

“For too long, global platforms have been built far from our realities. LekeeLekee is our answer, a platform that is fast, fair, and open, one that amplifies voices rather than extracting them,” a notice by This Day said on Sunday.

LekeeLekee comes with a monetization model that would allow creators and businesses to earn directly from their work.

The approach is intended to address challenges faced by African creators who have struggled with restrictive payout systems on foreign-owned platforms.

“…LekeeLekee is positioned as more than just another social platform. It is the culmination of over five decades of lived experience across the shifting landscapes of journalism, technology and global communication—from the era of weekly news magazines in the 1970s to today’s fast-paced, AI-driven digital world.

“Birthed in Africa for a global audience, LekeeLekee aims to redefine how people connect, converse and create value online. The platform is designed to foster deeper, more meaningful interactions while giving users greater control over their content, data and digital identities.

“The platform launches with a wide range of features, allowing users to post text, photos, videos, voice notes and location tags, while also enabling fully encrypted one-on-one and group messaging.

“Users can follow accounts, like, comment, repost, react to content, explore trending topics and engage with breaking news through a personalised “For You” feed and more,” the developers had said in an earlier statement.

“Creators and businesses can monetise content, find clients, build brands and get paid directly on the platform—an approach that seeks to rebalance value creation in favour of users, particularly those in underserved markets hampered by unfavourable polices of American and Chinese-owned social media platforms.

“LekeeLekee has been developed with community participation at its core. Thousands signed up to the waiting list ahead of launch, with an initial group of 5,000 users granted early access to preview the platform Friday night. According to its founders, user feedback at this stage will play a critical role in shaping the platform’s future direction.

“At the heart of LekeeLekee is a broader philosophical stance of freedom—freedom from global digital domination, freedom for underrepresented voices, and freedom rooted in mutual respect.”

According to the GSMA, 416 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa were mobile internet users in 2024, representing 28% of the population. The figure is projected to reach 576 million by 2030, or 33% of the population.

The platform is available at: iOS, Android, and Web App.