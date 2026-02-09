‘Let Our Votes Count’ — Youths Tell Lawmakers Over Electoral Amendment Dispute

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian youths and civil society groups on Monday occupied the National Assembly complex to protest the Senate’s rejection of compulsory electronic transmission of election results, insisting they would sustain the action until their demands are met.

Operating under the banner of “Occupy National Assembly,” the demonstrators converged at NASS to oppose the Senate’s stance on the Electoral Amendment Bill, particularly the reported decision to discard provisions mandating real-time electronic transmission of results.

Protesters argue that wholesale electronic transmission is critical to curbing electoral malpractice and restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Youths Protest Over Electoral Amendment Dispute

THE WHISTLER observed that security agencies were placed on high alert as the protest gathered momentum, with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed in large numbers around strategic government locations, including the National Assembly complex.

Access to the National Assembly was, however, blocked as security operatives shut the gates, preventing demonstrators including former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, from entering the premises.

Advertisement

The protest followed the Senate’s decision on Wednesday, to reject an amendment to Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Amendment Bill, which sought to make electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, one of the leaders of protest, Peter Aka, said the demonstration was driven by concerns about the integrity of Nigeria’s elections and the broader safety of citizens.

“If Akpabio and the 10th Assembly are trying to be mischievous, we are not under our watch. We, as a people, will say it is about our lives,” he said, adding that the pressure on lawmakers would persist until the demanded reforms are implemented.

Aka warned that the protest could escalate if authorities failed to respond, stating that demonstrators were prepared to remain at the site for as long as necessary.

He said, “Our demand or reason for coming here is simple. We need to save our lives, alleging that Nigeria had been taken hostage by people who were supposed to be leaders.”

Advertisement

He argued that mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results would help eliminate loopholes that enable manipulation of election outcomes, insisting that claims of inadequate technology were untenable.

“So what we are here to do is that, legally, legitimately, from our electoral act, we want to plug every loophole that reduces human interference and election rigging. One of those clauses is mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results,” Aka said.

Aka further maintained that the protest would continue until electoral reforms are enacted, stressing that citizens must insist on credible elections.

“Let our votes count. The mandate that was stolen in 2023 was gone but not forgotten. 2027, it must not happen again,” he said, and urged Nigerians, particularly youths, not to abandon participation in the democratic process.

Another protester, Oruche Precious, popularly known as Mama P, said the demonstration was peaceful and focused solely on electoral accountability.

“We just want our votes to count, honestly. We are not here to make trouble, we are not here to fight with anybody,” she told THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

She recalled the emotional impact of the 2023 election outcome on many Nigerians, describing a widespread sense of disappointment and disillusionment.

“We are sick and tired of the norm of voting and going home, and while on your bed you receive the worst heartbreak,” she said, adding that citizens were determined not to allow a repeat in 2027.

According to her, the issue transcends party lines and affects all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation.

“This is a question of democracy, what we stand on. The criminality witnessed in 2023 will not be tolerated in 2027. Nigerians must begin to arise. Resist and reject this process,” she said.

Also speaking, a protester who identified himself as Manasseh, said the demonstration was a show of solidarity against what he described as a flawed electoral framework.

He alleged that citizens seeking peaceful reforms were being sidelined by authorities: “We are here today in solidarity as Nigerians… to fight for what should be done.”

He added that the protest would continue if the government fails to engage with demonstrators or address their concerns.

“At a time like this, it seems like the Nigerian people who want the right thing to be done have been sidelined… As long as they refuse to listen to us, we will continue until what we demand is done,” he said.