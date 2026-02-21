Let The Best Candidate Win, Shun Zoning, Abdullahi Urges ADC

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former House of Representatives member, Hon. Dr. Mohammed Shamsidin Ango Abdullahi, has called on politicians to refrain from making statements that could divide Nigerians and the All Democratic Congress (ADC) party along regional, ethnic, and religious lines.

He stressed that zoning is not part of the social contract agreement within the Nigerian Constitution (1999) as amended, or the ADC’s party constitution.

Abdullahi in an interview with journalists, stated that the constitution provides equal opportunities for all citizens with rights to freedom of association and participation without age limit, and as such, the ADC party leadership must ensure all contestants, whether of Northern or Southern extraction, are allowed to contest in a free, fair, and transparent primary election.

“Zoning has no place in our party, and we must shun all forms of divisive politics. The ADC party leadership must ensure that all contestants are given a level playing field, and that the best candidate wins through the will of the people in a transparent primary election,” he said.

Abdullahi emphasised that the party’s focus should be on building internal democracy and eliminating sentiments of north or south dichotomy, saying, “This will build internal democracy, and will eliminate sentiments of the north or south dichotomy.”

The politician also reflected on the need for opposition parties to focus on a cohesive, proactive trajectory that will lead to the APC’s defeat, citing the country’s experiences under the APC government and leadership in the last 11 years.

“What happened to this country in the last 11 years under the APC government and leadership should at least make all opposition parties reflect on the need to focus on a cohesive, proactive trajectory that will lead to the APC’s defeat,” he said.

Abdullahi expressed hope that former minister Rotimi Ameachi would be part of the positive processes leading to a well-organized internal democracy that will guarantee the victory of the ADC in 2027.

“We hope that H.E, Rt Hon. Rotimi Ameachi will be part of the positive processes to a well-organised internal democracy that will guarantee the victory of the ADC in 2027,” Abdullahi said.