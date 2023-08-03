Let your Appointments Reflect Diversity Of Kaduna State, Group Urges Gov Uba Sani

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Tinubu Support Advocates and Uba Sabuwa Advocates, Thursday, charged the Kaduna State governor, Sen Uba Sani, to appoint his commissioners to reflect the diversities of the state.

Speaking to newsmen after appraising post-election activities of the APC and the appointments made so far by the governor, the national chairman of the group, Alhaji Samaila Maigoro, said the diversities of the state should be factored in Gov Sani’s administration ‘to show equity, justice and fairness’.

The group however commended the governor for the fairness he has adopted in his appointments so far.

He said that Gov Sani selected a formidable team capable of delivering on the Sustain Manifesto which he campaigned and won the state guber election, adding that his selections so far were based on ‘square pegs on square holes’, and called on the appointees to deliver ‘to make the Uba Sani administration the envy of other states’.