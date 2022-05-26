Let’s Show Terrorists That Nigeria Will Not Divide- Buhari Reacts To Katsina, Borno Killings

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has said the killers of Nigerians in Katsina, his home state and Borno State, must be punished, but urges Nigerians to show courage in a time of grieve.

According to the president, the killings of farmers and artisans in both states is a sign that the terrorists have been boxed into a corner.

It could be recalled over 80 Nigerians said to be farmers in Katsina and Borno were killed on Monday and Tuesday in one of the deadliest and darkest days in that part of the country.

A statement issued by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said, “Today, Nigeria is in mourning for the senseless loss of lives seen in Borno State and Katsina State over the last 48 hours.”

The president noted that the rampaging terrorists and bandits have been reduced to scavenging from artisanal miners and farmers for survival because they are boxed into a corner.

The president said, “President Muhammadu Buhari holds the victims in his thoughts and his prayers.

“The perpetrators will be brought to justice–and they are running scared.”

According to the statement, 56,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have surrendered to the authorities in a year and still counting.

“That these terrorists and bandits have been reduced to scavenging from our artisanal miners and farmers for survival is evidence that they are backed into a corner,” the statement noted.

Comforting the grieving, the president said, “This will be small comfort to the family members and loved ones of those murdered this week. But it is in times like these that we must be at our strongest.

“Now more than ever Nigerians must come together, in proud defiance of those who would seek through terror and violence to divide us along religious, political or ethnic lines.

“And so while we are in mourning for those we have lost, let us face these cowards already fading in strength, number and willpower as one.

“Let us show them that Nigerians will not be swayed by terror. Let us show them that Nigerians will not be divided. Let us show them we will not be defeated.”