LG Autonomy: INEC Gives Condition To Conduct Local Gov’t Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness to conduct local government elections across Nigeria, provided it is given the legal mandate to do so.

This comes on the heels of the Supreme Court’s recent decision granting financial autonomy to local governments.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during an appearance before a joint National Assembly committee to present the budget for the Ondo and Edo governorship elections.

Yakubu stressed the commission’s capacity to effectively manage elections at the local government level, citing its successful conduct of elections in the FCT’s 62 wards as evidence.

However, Yakubu raised concerns about funding for upcoming by-elections and urged the swift passage of the Electoral Offenders Bill to enhance INEC’s capacity to combat electoral malfeasance.

The current system, where state governments oversee LG elections, has been criticised for being susceptible to manipulation, with ruling parties often sweeping all chairmanship positions. Opponents of this arrangement have called for INEC to take over the responsibility.

While expressing confidence in INEC’s ability to conduct free and fair LG elections, Yakubu acknowledged that legislative amendments would be necessary to confer the necessary authority on the commission.

The INEC boss also assured Nigerians of improved technological infrastructure for the upcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections, assuring that the commission will address the challenges experienced with the IReV portal during the 2023 presidential election.