Liberia’s Democracy Remarkable After Civil War, EU Applauds George Weah For Conceding Defeat At Presidential Poll

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The European Union ( EU) has applauded Liberian President George Weah for conceding defeat late Friday to his political opponent, Joseph Boakai, after he lost the presidential run-off to the latter.

The EU acknowledged the development as a sign of remarkable improvement in the democracy of Liberia — one of the African countries that was torn apart by civil war.

Advertisement

The Electoral Commission noted that Boakai won with 50.89% of the votes cast while Weah trailed him wit 49.11% of the votes.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Boakai, his supporters, and his campaign team. May his presidency be marked by success for all Liberians, and may our nation prosper under his leadership,” Weah said, after the final results were declared.

The incumbent president told his supporters and party faithful to see the outcome as a time for graciousness in defeat and a time to place the country above party, and patriotism above personal interest.

“I remain your President until the handover of power, and I will continue to work for the good of Liberia,” Weah added.

Advertisement

Commending the president for his comments, the Vice President of the EU Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, stated that he showed he is democratic.

“The people of Liberia have elected their new President.

“The EU applauds President Weah for conceding defeat and congratulates Joseph Boakai.

“Liberia shows its remarkable attachment to democracy, less than twenty years after a civil war that torn the country apart,” Fontelles wrote via his official X page.