Libya Identifies Suspects In Killing Of Gaddafi’s Son

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Libyan authorities say progress has been made in the investigation into the killing of Saif al‑Islam Gaddafi, who was shot dead earlier this year.

The 53-year-old was killed on February 3, 2026, after armed men stormed his residence in the western Libyan town of Zintan and opened fire, according to officials and members of his political team.

Libya’s Prosecutor General said forensic teams examined the scene and confirmed that Gaddafi died from gunshot wounds, while investigators began tracking those responsible for the attack.

Authorities say several suspects linked to the assassination have now been identified, although their identities have not yet been made public. The investigation is continuing as officials work to determine the motive behind the killing.

Saif al-Islam was once widely seen as the political heir to his father, Muammar Gaddafi, who ruled Libya for more than four decades before being overthrown and killed during the Libyan Civil War.

Despite years out of the political spotlight, Saif al-Islam had remained an influential figure among some factions in Libya.