Life Sentence: Abia Rep Seeks Presidential Pardon For Nnamdi Kanu

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise presidential clemency for IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was sentenced to life imprisonment earlier today, describing the gesture as critical to restoring peace and unity in the country.

In an open letter to the President on Thursday, Ikwechegh said Nigeria is facing “dangerously rising insecurity, political tension, economic strain, and declining international confidence,” stressing that the nation cannot afford further escalation following the judgment.

He argued that Kanu’s continued incarceration, now under a life sentence, will deepen ethnic distrust and fuel more unrest, particularly in the South-East, where tension has already reached alarming levels.

“This is a time to unite our country; this is a time to heal our nation,” he wrote.

According to the lawmaker, the national atmosphere has become increasingly fragile, with killings, agitation, and divisions worsening by the day. He warned that the global discourse about Nigeria’s instability is troubling and requires urgent intervention from the President.

Ikwechegh advised that offering clemency would be a strategic step toward de-escalation.

“Clemency at this moment will not only quell security tension in the country, especially in the South-East, but will also draw his supporters closer to the leadership of the President,” he stated.

He reminded President Tinubu of the sacrifices of Nigeria’s founding fathers and urged him to act in the interest of unity by preventing the country from slipping into a deeper crisis.

Describing the President as the only leader in a position to restore calm, Ikwechegh emphasised that forgiveness and reconciliation would send a powerful signal of healing at a defining moment for the nation.

“Let us remember the labour of our heroes past. Let us keep this country united and commit ourselves to healing our land,” he added.

His appeal comes as lawmakers, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and international observers renew calls for a political solution to the long-running IPOB matter, now intensified by Kanu’s life sentence.