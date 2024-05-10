Lightway Academy: 7 Things To Know About Abuja School Prince Harry, Wife Visited

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, played host to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Friday as part of their trip promoting the ‘Invictus Games’.

The royal couples’ only school visit in Abuja was to Lightway Academy, located in Wuse 2, to open an event on mental health for students there.

Below are seven things to know about Lightway Academy:

Royal Visit Connection: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit likely stemmed from their support for the GEANCO Foundation’s work.

Supports Girls’ Education: The school partners with the GEANCO Foundation, which provides scholarships to young women facing challenges due to terrorism or gender inequality.

Comprehensive Education: Lightway Academy offers a full range of programs, from early childhood education through senior secondary school.

Established in 2000: The school has over two decades track record of providing education to students in Abuja.

Focus on Values: The school prioritises provision of well-rounded education that includes moral grounding alongside academics.

Diverse Curriculum: The school offers a wide range of subjects, including Math, English, ICT, Sciences, Creative Arts, Social Studies, Languages (including Hausa, French, and Igbo), and vocational training.

Valued Partnerships: Lightway Academy collaborates with various organizations, including Yafa Football Academy, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, and FIA Karting.

During their visit, the Royal couple spent time with the students and kicked off the inaugural mental health summit organised by GEANCO, which partners with the couple’s foundation.

“We are honored to have Prince Harry and Meghan visit and learn about the impactful work being done by GEANCO Foundation at Lightway Academy,” said Joyce Agbese, the school’s director. “Their advocacy has meant so much in elevating the foundation’s mission.”

Lightway Academy has partnered with GEANCO Foundation since 2005 when the nonprofit was established by Dr. Godwin Onyema’s family. Among its core initiatives, the foundation provides scholarships covering tuition, healthcare and support services to young Nigerian women who have survived terrorism and gender-based violence.

“We save and transform lives in Africa through our modern rural clinics, and by donating education facilities and full scholarships,” said Afam Onyema, who runs the foundation’s day-to-day operations. “We’re grateful Prince Harry and Meghan have lent their voices to spotlight the needs of these young women and girls.”

The couple’s visit was part of a wider tour of Africa promoting the Invictus Games, the sporting event for wounded military veterans that Prince Harry founded in 2014. Nigeria is being considered as a potential future host nation.

In a video on the GEANCO website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are listed among its celebrity supporters, along with Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, and several other high-profile entertainers.

Lightway Academy, which opened in 2000 and now serves nursery through high school ages, was the only school visited during the couple’s stop in Abuja. The royal pair observed classes in core subjects like math and science as well as cultural courses in Hausa, Igbo and French.

In addition to GEANCO Foundation, the academy partners with organizations focused on athletics, the arts and vocational training.

The visit came near the end of an extended family tour of Africa that was delayed briefly by the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter earlier this week.