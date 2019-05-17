Sponsored

Like Ganduje, Lalong Moves To Weaken Powers Of ‘Gbong Gwom Jos’

Nigeria Politics
By Abimbola Johnson
Simon-Lalong
Simon Lalong, Plateau State governor

Advertisement

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has moved to weaken the influence of the paramount ruler of Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, known as the Gbong Gwom Jos.

The development follows a similar move by the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who split the state’s emirate into four, thereby, reducing the power of the emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

RELATED

Simon Lalong Emerges Chairman Northern Governors Forum

Buhari’s Aide Defends Ganduje’s N6m Cash Gift To Nigerians…

In a memo written by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dayyabu Garga, the state government ordered the carving out of two Traditional Councils from Jos Traditional Council.

Advertisement

The memo said the two new councils are to be known as Jos North and Riyom Traditional Councils.

According to the memo, Lalong’s decision was in compliance with Section 91(1) of the 2016 Local Government Law.

It further revealed that Section 91(3) of the law also states that the most senior traditional rulers in each local government shall be presidents of Jos North and Riyom Traditional Councils, respectively.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!