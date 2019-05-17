Like Ganduje, Lalong Moves To Weaken Powers Of ‘Gbong Gwom Jos’

Advertisement

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has moved to weaken the influence of the paramount ruler of Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, known as the Gbong Gwom Jos.

The development follows a similar move by the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who split the state’s emirate into four, thereby, reducing the power of the emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In a memo written by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dayyabu Garga, the state government ordered the carving out of two Traditional Councils from Jos Traditional Council.

Advertisement

The memo said the two new councils are to be known as Jos North and Riyom Traditional Councils.

According to the memo, Lalong’s decision was in compliance with Section 91(1) of the 2016 Local Government Law.

It further revealed that Section 91(3) of the law also states that the most senior traditional rulers in each local government shall be presidents of Jos North and Riyom Traditional Councils, respectively.