Link BVN To Your Accounts For Fast Payouts, NDIC Tells Bank Customers

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Mr Thompson Oludare Sunday, on Wednesday urged bank customers to link their Bank Verification Numbers to their accounts to guarantee seamless access to insured deposits in the event of bank failure.

Sunday gave the advice at the NDIC Special Day of the 47th Kaduna International Trade Fair, held in Kaduna.

He was represented by Dr Regina Dinlung, Assistant Director, Communication and Public Affairs Department of the corporation.

Speaking on the theme of the fair, “From Reforms to Results: Economic Transformation through Sustained Local Content Development,” the NDIC boss said reforms in the financial sector must translate into tangible benefits for citizens and businesses.

“For over three decades, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has played a critical role in protecting depositors’ funds, particularly those of the most vulnerable, from the negative effects of bank failure,” he said.

He explained that the corporation’s mandate covers deposit insurance, bank supervision, distress resolution and the liquidation of failed banks.

According to him, NDIC works in close collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure effective oversight of insured deposit-taking institutions.

“Our strategy increasingly emphasises strengthened risk-based supervision, resolution planning and inter-agency collaboration to minimise systemic disruptions and protect depositors more effectively,” he stated.

Sunday noted that the corporation enhanced the maximum deposit insurance coverage in 2024 as part of efforts to strengthen depositor protection and public confidence.

He said depositors of Deposit Money Banks, Mobile Money Operators and Non-Interest Banks are currently insured up to ₦5m, while those of Payment Service Banks, Microfinance Banks and Primary Mortgage Banks are covered up to ₦2m.

“This expanded coverage protects about 99 per cent of depositors, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding the savings of Nigerians,” he said.

He explained that in the event of a bank failure, insured depositors are paid promptly up to the guaranteed limit, while those with balances above the insured threshold receive liquidation dividends after asset recovery.

Highlighting recent interventions, Sunday cited the prompt payment of depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank Limited, Union Homes Plc and Aso Savings and Loans Plc.

“In those instances, the corporation used the Bank Verification Number of depositors as a unique identifier to locate their alternate accounts into which their claims were transferred. This enabled the payment of claims within days of the banks’ closure,” he said.

“I therefore urge all depositors to ensure that their BVNs are properly linked to their bank accounts and identity records, as this greatly facilitates seamless and timely access to insured deposits in the event of bank failure,” he added.

The NDIC boss also invited participants at the trade fair to visit the corporation’s pavilion to obtain information on deposit insurance and how to avoid fraudulent schemes.

He reaffirmed the NDIC’s commitment to evolving into a more responsive and technology-driven deposit insurer that not only resolves bank failures effectively but also works to prevent them and strengthen public trust in Nigeria’s financial system.

Earlier, the President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Alhaji Farouk Suleiman, commended the corporation’s role in safeguarding depositors’ funds remained critical, especially at a time when economic confidence and institutional trust were under pressure.

“We are delighted to host one of Nigeria’s most critical financial sector institutions, an institution whose work often operates quietly behind the scenes, yet whose impact is felt profoundly across the economy,” he said.

According to him, NDIC’s participation in the fair underscored its commitment not only to regulation but also to public enlightenment and stakeholder engagement. ENDS.