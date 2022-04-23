Lionel Messi’s Goal Seals PSG Ligue 1 Title

Paris Saint-Germain have won their 23rd Ligue 1 title with four games left after a 1-1 draw with Lens at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi’s strike helped PSG to break the deadlock in the 68th minute of the game.

Messi and Sergio Ramos have both won their first title since they left Spain in 2021.

It is also the first league title for Mauricio Pochettino, after they finished second place last season behind Lille.

Saturday’s match with Lens was a hard knot to crack for the homeside as the match ended goalless in the second half.

A red card for Lens defender Kevin Danso helped weaken the ten-man Lens team.

But twenty minutes after Messi’s goal for Lens to equalise.