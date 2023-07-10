List Of Ministerial Nominees Ready Amid Bickerings In APC State Chapters

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu would ignore the bickering and opposition to the ministerial nominees by state chapters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other stakeholders and send in the names of intended ministers this week, THE WHISTLER has gathered.

APC state chapters and stakeholders have been blamed by a highly placed source at the presidency for being behind the delay for wanting to outsmart one another.

It was gathered that three different sets of names emerged from APC state chapters and stakeholders in Ogun, Nasarawa, Benue, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Oyo and Bayelsa states.

Similarly, two sets of names emerged from Kano, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia, Yobe, Katsina, Kaduna, Adamawa, Kogi and Ondo states respectively.

This, it was learnt, led to confusion in the president’s camp.

For instance, it was gathered that in Kano State, former governor of the state and ex-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, accepted to have only one minister appointed from his camp with two other names the state chapter of the APC had drawn up.

But at the instance of the immediate past governor of the State, Abdullahi Ganduje, the name was removed. Both sets of names got to the presidency with some APC stakeholders in the state supporting Kwankwaso’s choice.

Similarly, in Benue State, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume drew up three names while other stakeholders and the state chapter of the party listed others.

In Cross River State, feelers APC stakeholders and the state chapter of the party got when Tinubu visited the state for his presidential campaign was to concede a ministerial slot to former Senator, John Owan Enoh but that has hit the rock as the party in the state and the immediate past governor, Ben Ayade, are allegedly opposing it.

Enoh had agreed to withdraw his case against then APC governorship candidate, now Governor Bassey Otu, which it was feared would have led to Otu’s disqualification because of strong evidence.

Tinubu had called Enoh to the middle of the crowd during the campaign and implored him to “do the needful” after the behind-the-scenes agreement had been reached for “a ministerial appointment as compensation.”

Enoh subsequently withdrew the case from court and supported both Tinubu and Otu leading to their victory.

Also, in Rivers State, the APC and stakeholders are divided in the state following strong indications that the immediate governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, is likely to be President Tinubu’s choice.

The state had different lists also thrown at the president.

Delta State also descended into crisis as immediate past deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege and other groups in the party failed to agree on the list.

The president, it was gathered, had sought the inputs of state chapters of the party and stakeholders as a tradition in order to avoid being accused of isolation and neglect in compensating those who contributed to his emergence.

This has been said to be his undoing as party stalwarts and stakeholders seized the opportunity to cause confusion, a source said.

Despite the development, it was gathered that the president has decided to go his own way and has harmonised the list noting that “not everyone can be a minister.”

Bound by the 1999 constitution (as amended) to form his cabinet within 90 days, a reliable source said the president would against all odds “send to the national assembly ministerial nominees this week.

“No one actually knows who would make the list because of the confusion,” the source said.

Tinubu was inaugurated on May 29, and has less than 18 days to send his list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for consideration.

The upper legislative body which would be going on a long recess on July 27 according to sources from the red chamber needs to screen the nominees to enable the president form his cabinet before the long break.