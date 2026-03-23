Listening For Results: What Leaders Need To Know And Do

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Background

There are several soft skills in the leadership space – humility, resilience, compassion, adaptability, attentiveness, listening, and so on and so forth. In this opinion brief, we contend that listening is a key skill required for leadership excellence, and that it towers above other skills. Why do we say so? Listening is a rare skill; not many people can nurture it. There is also a school of thought that argues that it is endowed – the view here is that it is a gift bestowed on some and not on others. Either way, the good news is that it is not timeless; it can be learned, relearned, and renewed. Yet time and time again when circumstances require that we use this skill in our various organisations and the wider society, generously, less and less of it is brought to bear.

Making Sense of Listening

Listening is super essential for effective communication. However, a good listener must pay more attention, talk less and listen more. Listening activates a conducive work environment and produces a productive workforce. Despite its usefulness, listening can sometimes create challenges; poor listening can generate emotions which can result in a conflict or a dispute. To optimize the benefits and outcomes of any conversation, a leader must remain undistracted throughout a listening encounter. A good listener must have enough bandwidth to accommodate as many people, views, and positions as possible. Listening should be with the aim to offer support, help or solution. It works well in a convivial atmosphere – hostility in all its forms should be avoided. Let’s face it, subordinates are not likely to go back to a leader for discussion or ideation if he comes across as hostile and if talking to him does not produce a positive or expected outcome.

The Enabling Factors

We identify five main enablers of good listening including: empathy, humility, patience, tolerance, and attentiveness; they interact to enrich our listening experience. When a leader shows empathy, there are chances that the propensity to listen will be high. Empathy is generally viewed as an important element of leadership which leaders must intentionally develop. While there are several dimensions to it, it simply means putting self in others’ shoes, and for leaders to be effective listeners, they must be purposeful about it. To win people to your side, you must empathize with them; it is only when people feel accepted that they can be open and warm up to you. Humility is not a weakness as some people would think, rather, a strength. To effectively listen, you need to be humble to absorb things you would ordinarily not accept.

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Tolerance – the ability to wait, is critical to good listening, and intersects with humility. People who feel they should, or want to, be heard are sometimes either frustrated with, or passionate about the issues they bring to the attention of their leaders. One must therefore be tolerant and avoid the temptation of showing any discomfort, at least, in the presence of the person – your tolerance limit must not wane in the face of difficult conversation. Just stay calm! Above all, attentiveness must not be missing. Leaders must be very attentive when they listen and must demonstrate that they heard all that was said and discussed. It is easy to lose people’s trust. This happens when subordinates feel the leader had not paid genuine attention – they may feel that the leader was only checking the box and not interested in the issues they think will foster a conducive workplace and a cohesive workforce.

The Gains of Listening

There are several gains from good and attentive listening. Listening Leaders produce superlative performance and tend to be more successful than others – they gain additional runway when they create an environment that encourages listening. They cohere easily with their teams and transform their organisations in many unique ways. Trust is not an everyday currency and must be preserved. My experience is that leaders who listen attentively are more likely to gain the trust of their team; listening can help rebuild trust when it is damaged or broken. Listening lights up transparency. Transparency helps to answer the why question and provides explanation why something was done.

There is a strong correlation between attentive listening and psychological safety. Psychological safety is crucial for team success. Workers who feel psychologically safe are more likely to give honest feedback, which can help leaders renew their leadership. At every level, leaders who listen create psychologically safe spaces for their subordinates, and even their peers. So, leaders should do more to listen.

Another benefit of listening is the bonding opportunity that it affords – listening can galvanize teams into action and generate positive energy in a team. It helps leaders achieve authenticity and lead teams who bring their best selves to work. Listening helps to open a cordial communication line while helping leaders stay always refreshed with ideas.

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The Pitfalls

Notwithstanding the gains of listening, there are some pitfalls to it and leaders must be aware of them. Leaders are prone to burnout when they are seen to be good listeners; subordinates are likely to knock on their doors for every issue. They, very often, take to them, issues that shouldn’t require their attention. Loss of man hours may become rampant in this environment as subordinates distract leaders and divert their attention away from their core responsibilities. More disturbing is that leaders become dumping sites for all sorts of ideas and issues. In organisations where the culture of listening is overly amplified, every leader becomes the go-to for every problem. Unlimited airtime can lead to ‘over listening’. Leaders should be mindful of the signals they send to their subordinates. Leaders must not create an impression that they run shops that are open 24/7 or, available for every discussion. They should watch out for attention and relevance seekers, and people who feel always entitled. These groups can practically take over your office if you appear receptive to every conversation. There should be clearly marked out boundaries, and this must be done early – and in a very polite manner.

Conclusion and Way Forward

Now, let’s weave the various elements together. Leaders succeed when they have elastic bandwidth and high propensity to listen. Here is why. Listening provides an opportunity to build an environment where trust remains a valued currency. It promotes psychological safety and offers boundless opportunity for bonding. However, leaders must not sit on their hands while listening – they should not be helpless and allow their subordinates dump all sorts of issues on them. They should make them understand the limits of issues, albeit politely and respectfully. It is easy for leaders to suffer burnout when subordinates see them as ‘nice guys’ who they can run to for anything and everything. Leaders must not let conversations slip into the ‘red’ zone or become tainted with emotions. Sensitive and highly emotional people should be handled with great care! There must not be a loose relationship between listening and attentiveness. Always listen, but when you need to speak, be objective and have the courage to speak the truth!