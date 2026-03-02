Liverpool Coach Laments Set-Pieces In Arsenal’s Ugly Win Over Chelsea

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

To Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, the Premier League games are no longer a “joy to watch” and his “football heart doesn’t like” the emphasis on set-pieces this season.

This comes against Arsenal’s win over Chelsea on Sunday which is being dubbed ugly victory.

The Mikel Arteta side scored two goals from corner kicks to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Statistics show that of the total goals scored in the league this season, 27.5% have been non-penalty set-piece goals – the second-highest rate since 2009-10.

Arsenal’s prowess from set-pieces has been a key part of their title challenge, with their 16 goals from corners – three more than anyone else – equalling the most in a Premier League season.

Also, all three of Liverpool’s goals in the first half of their 5-2 win against West Ham United on Saturday came from corners.

Set-piece coach Aaron Briggs left Anfield on 30 December and Slot’s side have scored the most goals in the league from set-pieces in 2026, excluding penalties.

Premier League coaches have frowned at Arsenal’s approach and have condemned relying on bullying, shoving and upending goalkeepers to score, a development Slot has said is bad for football.

“You have to accept it,” said Slot. “I think it’s mainly here in the Premier League. If I watch other leagues I don’t think there’s so much emphasis on set-pieces.

“If I watch an Eredivisie game, which I still do, I see goals being disallowed and fouls on goalkeepers being given and I think ‘wow, that’s a big difference’. Here, you can almost hit a goalkeeper in his face and the referee still says ‘just go on’.

“Do I like it? My football heart doesn’t like it. If you ask me about football, I think about the Barcelona team from 10, 15 years ago. Every Sunday evening you were hoping they would play.

“Now, most of the games I see in the Premier League are not for me a joy to watch but it’s always interesting because it’s so competitive.

“That is what makes this league great because there is so much competitiveness. Everyone can win against everyone.”

Slot accepted that set-pieces are the “new reality of the Premier League” and believes it could even become a theme at junior level.

“We aren’t going to change it,” added the Dutchman as he previewed Tuesday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I just wouldn’t be surprised if you went to watch a Sunday League match now and the 16-year-olds were completely focused on set-pieces.”