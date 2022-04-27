Liverpool Defeat Villareal In Champions League Semi-Finals

Football
By Ukpe Philip

Liverpool are half-way through to the finals of the Champions League after beating Spanish opponent Villareal in the first leg of their semi-finals match.

Liverpool who are second in the Premier League opened the game with a style of class, but their opponent absorbed the  pressure at Anfield throughout the first half.

Villareal, had unexpectedly defeated Bayern Munich in the quarter finals, but Liverpool were focused on eliminating the Spanish side.

The pressure from Jurgen Klopp’s men forced an own goal by Pervis Estupiñán in the 53rd minute, while Sadio Mane made it 2-0 two minutes later. 

Mane’s goal came through  a Mohamed Salah assist.

Villareal who are seventh place in the Spanish  La Liga are aiming for their first Champions League title.

