Liverpool End Man-City’s Unbeaten Run In Premier League Thriller

Manchester City’s perfect start to the 2022/23 premier league season has come to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

City who are unbeaten in 21 league games fell to Jurgen Klopp’s side in a fierce encounter at Anfield.

Mohammed Salah scored the only goal of the clash in the 76th minute after being set up by Liverpool goalkeeper, Allison.

City’s attempt at scoring was earlier ruled out by VAR leaving the Pep Guardiola’s side without a goal for the first time in eight months.

Liverpool head coach, Jurgen Klopp was sent off with barely 5 minutes to the end of the match following an outburst with the assistant referee.

The result gives Arsenal a comfortable 4-point lead on the Premier League table while Liverpool move from 11th to 8th. Manchester City position as 2nd is unchanged.