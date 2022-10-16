Liverpool End Man-City’s Unbeaten Run In Premier League Thriller

Football
By Martins Ayotunde

Manchester City’s perfect start to the 2022/23 premier league season has come to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Advertisement

City who are unbeaten in 21 league games fell to Jurgen Klopp’s side in a fierce encounter at Anfield.

Mohammed Salah scored the only goal of the clash in the 76th minute after being set up by Liverpool goalkeeper, Allison.

RELATED
Football

Haaland, Foden Shines As City Put Six Past United In Thrilling Manchester Derby

Football

Sack Fever Grips Klopp As Napoli Trash Liverpool 4-1

City’s attempt at scoring was earlier ruled out by VAR leaving the Pep Guardiola’s side without a goal for the first time in eight months.

Liverpool head coach, Jurgen Klopp was sent off with barely 5 minutes to the end of the match following an outburst with the assistant referee.

The result gives Arsenal a comfortable 4-point lead on the Premier League table while Liverpool move from 11th to 8th. Manchester City position as 2nd is unchanged.

You might also like

Haaland, Foden Shines As City Put Six Past United In Thrilling Manchester Derby

Sack Fever Grips Klopp As Napoli Trash Liverpool 4-1

Again Barcelona Paired With Bayern Munich In Group Of Death

Drama As Liverpool Stage Comeback To Draw Newly Promoted Fulham

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.