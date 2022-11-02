Liverpool End Napoli 21-Game Unbeaten Run

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Liverpool have ended Napoli’s 21 match unbeaten run in the final game of the Champions League group stage for the 2022/23 season.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp’s side which endured a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at the weekend returned to winning ways courtesy of late goals by Mohammed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Napoli’s 53rd-minute goal was ruled out after VAR deemed Leo Ostigard to be in an offside position.

Advertisement

Nunez who was brought on in the 73rd-minute provided the assist for Liverpool’s first goal while scoring a rebound moments before the final whistle was blown.

Prior to the encounter, Napoli are unbeated in 21 games in all competitions. The last time they lost was against Empoli in April.

They currently seat on the top of the Serie A table with a comfortable 5-point lead.

With Tuesday’s result, Liverpool and Napoli will proceed to the next round of the competition while Ajax who managed a 3-1 win over Rangers will feature in the UEFA Europa League.