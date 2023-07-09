Liverpool Likely Destination As Mbappe Prepares To Leave PSG After ‘Divisive’ Claim

England football giants, Liverpool appear the only possible destination for France striker Kylian Mbappe this season after a scathing attack on his club, Paris St-Germain, calling it a “divisive” club.

The player has remained unsettled since two seasons ago in the Paris capital where he has continued to impose his will.

He has also been accused of wielding too much power and also serves as a huge distraction in the dressing room.

The pacey striker called the club he joined from Monaco, divisive during an interview granted to the France Football magazine.

The interview has rocked the club with as many as 8 senior players calling the club hierarchy to complain about what Mbappe’s his “antics.”

The 24-year-old, whose contract at PSG expires in 2024, said, “I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club.”

He added, “We did what we could,” said Mbappe. “You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club.”

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he would not allow the club’s all-time leading scorer to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

The France striker has rejected negotiation for a new deal.

Spanish giants, Real Madrid, have always been his preferred destination but the club is encumbered by the financial fair play, FFP, rule and had said no more deal this off-season after signing couples of players.

While he has reportedly also elected Arsenal as a possible destination, the North London club has exceeded its budget with key signings.

That leaves Liverpool as the only club that is well placed to land one of the best strikers in the world with a huge budget still remaining in this transfer window, according to reports.

Manchester United which were rumoured earlier in this season’s transfer window are no longer in reckoning as confusion continues to dog the owners’ purported desire to sell.

Mbappe, who has won Ligue 1 five times with PSG since joining the club in 2017, but has failed to guide his club to Champions League victory–the cup the club has set its sights on since the new owners took over.

For the record, PSG have never won the champions league.

He scored 41 goals in all competitions last season for the club which was knocked out in the last 16 by Bayern Munich in the champions league.

The club hired Luis Enrique as head coach last week, after Christophe Galtier left due to what the club said was a failed project.

The club has been left light after Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi, 36, joined MLS side Inter Miami, a few weeks ago while the future of Brazil forward Neymar, 31, seen as an outcast in the Paris capital, is in doubt.