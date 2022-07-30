Liverpool, Man City Set For Community Shield Showdown

63 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2022/2023 season of English football is set to kick start today as Liverpool and Manchester City are set to renew their rivalry as they face each other in the FA community shield.

The two sides will meet for the traditional curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium – the first time in 10 years that will match will not be held at the Wembley Stadium.

While both sides have seen significant summer transfer activity – both arrivals and departures, the clash is expected to give some insights into the squad depth of both teams ahead of Premier League’s August 5 start.

Liverpool will be without Senegalese striker Sadio Mane who recently completed a €41m deal to Bayern Munich although they hope to find a replacement in Darwin Nunez who joined the club from SL Benfica.

For Manchester City, the addition of Erling Haaland to the team might make up for the absence of Gabriel Jesus who has moved to North London to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Raheem Sterling who joined Chelsea.

Both teams have had an eventful pre-season tour. While Liverpool toured southeast Asia and central Europe playing four games against Manchester United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and Salzburg, League champions, Man City only managed two games against Club America and Bayern Munich throughout the pre-season period.

The community shield is played between winners of the Premier League and FA Cup before the start of each Premier League season

The match will start at 5 pm Nigerian time (17:00 GMT).