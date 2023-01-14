Liverpool Suffer 3:0 Shocking Defeat To Brighton

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Brighton & Hove Albion have forced Liverpool to move to 8th position in the Premier League table after a 3-0 humiliation.

Solly March, Brighton midfielder squeezed in a convincing brace to become the hero of the game.

Liverpool have since the start of the 2022/2023 season struggled to be in the top four which is a prerequisite to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Brighton who are now 7th in the league, have complicated Liverpool’s road to their 2nd league title.

Liverpool have only won the league once during the 2019/2020 season.

The match against Brighton saw the home side dominate the field of play throughout the clash.

Brighton got their opener in the 47th minute through a tip from March.

The home team scored its second in the 53rd minute.

The game turned out to be more embarrassing for Liverpool when Danny Welbeck lofted the ball over Alexander-Arnold’s head before volleying past Alisson.

Liverpool only managed a corner throughout the game against Brighton’s six and a single shot on target compared to Brighton’s eight.