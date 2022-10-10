Lokoja Flooding: ‘Our Passengers Were Buying Rain Water To Drink’ — Drivers Narrate Ordeal

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The flood in Lokoja has trapped people in their homes and businesses are now at risk of closure as the transport sector faces sudden stagnation.

The flood started in late September 2022 when the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, announced that over 200 communities in 10 local governments were submerged.

Lokoja connects the East, South-South and South-West to the country’s capital, Abuja and it is the most preferred route for most transport companies.

The 196km Abuja-Lokoja Expressway has since been cut off, thereby grounding many economic activities.

Travellers are suffering, while homes and businesses have been shut down as the road has become unpassable.

A staff of ABC Transport who gave his name as Silas Okoro was among travellers trapped by the Lokoja floods.

He left Owerri on October 2, in the early hours of Sunday heading to Abuja. It was supposed to be a journey of 10 hours but he ended up spending nearly 30 hours on the road due to the blockade caused by the Lokoja flood.

He described the situation as “horrible”. Okoro said the ABC Transport company has suspended all movements through Lokoja.

“For me, when I was coming back from the East, I spent two days. Mine was even fair compared to other people’s experiences. It was horrible spending the two days on the trip. I was coming from Owerri and we got to Lokoja by 5 pm. Now heading to Abuja, we stopped at the head bridge due to the traffic. In fact, we slept there till the next day. On that Sunday, the water was not that much, but the traffic was too much. I got to Abuja by 10 am on Monday. The case became even worse on Tuesday,” he said.

Like ABC, other companies had their share of frustration. Drivers from GUO told this newspaper they slept on the road for two to five days due to the flood.

“I slept one day on the water with the passengers and some of them had to use a boat to cross over to the other side to take a bus coming to Abuja.

“Before now, people use motorcycles, but as the water increases daily, bikes can no longer ply that axis.

“Those in the area even started selling rainwater in unconcealed water bottles. People had no choice but to buy because they had not planned for such an occurrence,” one of the drivers plying Abuja-Lagos told THE WHISTLER.

Another GUO driver plying the Abuja -Onitsha axis said he slept five days on the road. THE WHISTLER met him covering a broken side of his vehicle’s window. He disclosed that a madman had damaged it on one of the nights he slept over on the road.

THE WHISTLER visited major motor parks in Abuja over the weekend and found most of them empty. There were no vehicles seen at GUO, ABC, GIG and Peace Transport parks, among others.

The Lokoja flood is one out of many across the country. States like Adamawa and Jigawa, Bauchi also witnessed massive losses due to the flood.

However, Kogi’s situation remains a major concern due to its connection to other states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday advised commuters to take other directions pending when the flood would abate while the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), distributed relief materials to displaced residents of the nine affected local government areas of the state.

Recall that the governor had identified nine vulnerable communities which lie along the Niger and Benue rivers, namely, Lokoja, Kogi-Koto, Ajaokuta, Ofu, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji and Omala.

Bello noted that Ibaji was almost 100 per cent underwater while the other affected areas were around 30 per cent flooded.