London Derby: Calls For Potter’s Sacking Thicken As Arsenal Defeat Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

Arsenal, on Sunday, continued their fine run for the 2022/23 premier league season following a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Magalhaes 63rd minute tap-in from Bukayo Saka’s corner kick was all the Gunners needed to secure all three points and keep their title hopes alive with a 2-point gap on top of the Premier League table

Attempts by Chelsea to get an equaliser was resisted by Arsenal’s squad who maintained a decent defense for the last 30 minutes of the London Derby.

With the result, Chelsea have now suffered 2 consecutive Premier League loss under head coach, Graham Potter, renewing calls for the termination of his contract.

The Blues had, last week, suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Brighton, Potter’s former team, which had sparked calls for his removal.