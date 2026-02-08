Lookman Sees Defeat As Real Betis Beat Atletico Madrid

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Real Betis handed Ademola Lookman and his Atletico Madrid teammates a 0–1 defeat on Sunday in a sweet revenge at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Los Rojiblancos had thumped Betis 5–0 to reach the Copa del Rey semi-final and entered the match in high spirit to replicate that victory.

But it was Betis, with Antony, who’s on loan from Manchester United, that had the last laugh with a victory.

Lookman had outshined Antony during the cup game, scoring and assisting in what was his debut game since moving in January from Italian giants Atalanta.

Although Lookman found the back of the net in the first half, the goal was ruled out for offside in a match he was largely ineffective.

The only goal of the game, scored by Antony, came early in the game when he scored in the 28th minute, with Atletico Madrid, known for their inconsistencies, falling to their sixth defeat of the season.

The Madrid team is still third on the table with 45 points, 13 points behind league leaders Barcelona after 23 matches.