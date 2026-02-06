Lookman Sets New Record For Atletico Madrid

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ademola Lookman scored his 100th career goal to lead Atletico Madrid to the Copa del Rey semi-final following a 5-0 win over Real Betis.

Diego Simeone handed Lookman his first start after he joined the club in the January transfer window.

Lookman rewarded the trust with a goal, and one assist in his debut to send Atletico Madrid to the last four of the competition in style.

The Super Eagles winger produced a sublime finish in the 37th to give Atletico Madrid a 3-0 lead going into the break.

He also scored on his debut for his third consecutive club, following on from his fast start at RB Salzurg and Atalanta.

Lookman assisted Antoine Griezmann for the fourth goal after the hour mark.

It was his 100th goal of his career, and also his 56th assist while playing for his seventh professional club.

Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone was full of praise for Lookman for his match-winning performance against Real Betis.

He said: “He doesn’t need an adaptation time. He’s a big lad, he’s already 28 years old.

“He came to help us, and we hope to help him too so that he can continue to grow. He has different qualities than the players we have, and he will make us better.”

Lookman is the first Atlético player to debut as a starter vs a LaLiga opponent with a goal and an assist in any competition since at least the 2013/14 season.

He will be hoping to continue his impressive start to life in Spain when Atletico Madrid take on Real Betis again in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.