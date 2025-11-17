Lookman Wins Atalanta October Award

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has won Atalanta’s Goal of the Season Award for October.

Ademola Lookman’s equaliser against AC Milan was picked by Atalanta fans via social media as the Italian club’s best goal of the past month.

The 28-year-old fired into the roof of the net for his side’s leveller in the 35th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

It was the former Leicester City’s star first goal of the season for the former UEFA Europa League champions.

The tricky winger polled 53% of the votes, while his closest rival Marco Brescianini got 20%. Dominic Vavassori, who came third got 19%, while Francesco Gasparello polled 8%.

Lookman has made seven appearances for La Dea this season.

Atalanta recently sacked Ivan Juric after 15 matches in charge as they languish in 13th on the Serie A log after winning just two matches out of 11.

The club confirmed the appointment of Raffaele Palladino as their new head coach, handing the Italian a deal that runs until June 2027.

Palladino arrives in Bergamo after a promising spell with Fiorentina, where he initially signed a two-year deal in 2024.

He is due to take charge of his first match against the reigning Serie A champions, Napoli, on November 22 after the international break.

Palladino will be accompanied by assistant manager Stefano Citterio, technical collaborator Federico Peluso (a former Atalanta player), fitness coaches Fabio Corabi and Nicola Riva, match analysts Andrea Ramponi and Mattia Casella.

Lookman was in action for Nigeria on Sunday in the 4-3 defeat to DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs final in Morocco.