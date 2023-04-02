Loud Silence On Social Media As BBTitans Enters Final Day

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The usual glam and buzz that usually characterizes the finale of every Big Brother reality TV show appears to be missing from this year’s Big Brother Titans as Nigerians on social media seem to be preoccupied with other issues.

When THE WHISTLER analyzed Twitter trends in Nigeria in the final week using global trends tracker, Trendinalia, BBTitans and other related keywords were missing from trending topics, especially as post-election litigation dominated the trends table.

On Monday and Tuesday, football and politics dominated Twitter discussions, although Kanaga Jr., one of the contestants trended briefly coming at number 17 on the trends table.

Similarly, Wednesday and Thursday saw conversations tilted towards the 71st birthday of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the arrest of controversial singer, Portable. No BBTitans keyword featured in the 30 top trends provided by the tracking platform.

On Friday, Twitter was awash with the release of Davido’s fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’ this continued throughout Saturday, with the English Premier League making small waves as well.

When this website analyzed Twitter trends on the finale day, Sunday, news of a leaked audio allegedly between Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church completely dominated the trends table with ‘Yes Daddy’ and ‘People’s Gazzette’ trending.

It was unlike past Big Brother reality TV shows where fanbase wars and ‘vote canvassing’ dominate social media conversations from the penultimate week till the end of the show.

This year’s edition of the BBTitans also appears to have the least viewership in recent times as the show was scheduled in the run up to Nigeria’s general elections.

The contestants jostling for the $100,000 grand prize include; Tsatsii, Ipeleng, Ebubu, Kanaga Jnr., Khosi and Yvonne.