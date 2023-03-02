‘Love Gone Sour’ — Police React To Killing Of Mistress, Self By Officer In Ilorin

A police officer, Sergeant Olalere Micheal has killed himself after shooting a lady suspected to be his mistress in the head on Thursday.

The police spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi in a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER described the deceased lady as “his girlfriend”.

According to reports, both parties were seen discussing briefing within the school environment of the lady’s child before the incident occurred.

Blur images of the lifeless bodies of the officer and his alleged mistress.

The lady was said to have arrived at the school in the early hours of Thursday when the officer approached her and after speaking to each other shot her and subsequently killed himself.

Further details by the police command, contained in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER said, “a team of policemen and detectives to the scene, where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the bodies were certified dead.

“The command wishes to state clearly that the deadly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour and that it has nothing to do with police brutality.

“Meanwhile, investigation of this unfortunate incident is in progress, and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready.”